PHOTOS: Gov. Obaseki leads Awareness Campaign On Covid19 – Talks Establishment Of Mobile Post Screening Centres

The Governor of Edo State, Godwin obaseki today led a government public awareness campaign to his ward Oredo ,which is the biggest ward in the state to sensitized residents on the importance of adhering to rules that can help stop the spread of the deadly corona virus.

On the Governor’s official twitter handle, he mentioned that he was also accompanied by his wife ,the firstlady of the State Betsy Obaseki as well as his Chief of staff Mr Ethan Osaze and other top Government officials

Gov. Obaseki further stated that a mobile post screening centre will be sited in the ward with professional health workers who will screen residents.

The Governor advised residents to obey the curfew order in the state and adhere strictly to other directives aimed at curbing the spread of the disease. Edo has recorded 2 more cases in the last 24 hours…see tweets and photos below

— Godwin Obaseki (GGO) (@GovernorObaseki) May 2, 2020

— Godwin Obaseki (GGO) (@GovernorObaseki) May 2, 2020