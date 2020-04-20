0 comments

PHOTOS: Gov Zulum In Attendance As Abba Kyari’s Family Hold 3rd Day Post-Funeral Prayer

by on April 20, 2020
 

The Borno State Governor Professor Babagana Umara Zulum was today in attendance of the 3rd day post funeral prayer of the death of former Chief of Staff to the President Abba Kyari, which was held by his family.

The official twitter account of the Borno State Governor made this announcement and shared some pictures of the Governor and other participants at the Prayer Ceremony . @GovBorno tweeted

“.@ProfZulum in attendance as Abba Kyari’s family hold 3rd day post-funeral prayer.. “

See photos below

Osaherun Ighile


