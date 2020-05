Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde has commissioned a 12 classroom Model School at Anwar-ul-Islam Basic School, Ipapo, Itesiwaju Local Government Area (LGA), to kick off the celebration of his administration’s first year in office.

The School, BreakingTimes learnt, is one of the 22 Model schools completed by this administration.

See photos below:

Makinde would later inaugurate Police Mobile Squadron in Ago-Are and distribution of 10,000 seedings to farmers in Iseyin.