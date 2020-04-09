PHOTOS: Governor Zulum Visits Nigerian Ruler, Buhari In Abuja

Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari, today, received in audience Borno State Governor, Prof Babagana Umara Zulum at the State House, in Abuja.
This afternoon, President @MBuhari received in audience Borno State Governor, @ProfZulum at the State House, Abuja.#AsoVillaToday pic.twitter.com/e4YrhyNG7q— Government of Nigeria (@NigeriaGov) April 9, 2020
Below are photos as shared by the regime on Twitter:
