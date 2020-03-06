PHOTOS: Harvey Weinstein moved to jail after undergoing a four-hour heart surgery

Harvey Weinstein has been moved to Rikers Island jail in New York City after undergoing heart surgery to have heart stent put in.

The ex-movie mogul was convicted for third-degree rape and criminal sexual assault on February 24 and has been in Bellevue Hospital ever since.

After the trial, the 67-year-old complained of chest pains and was taken to hospital where he had a stent implant to remove a blockage, a spokesperson said.

A source close to him confirmed to DailyMail.com on Thursday that he underwent a four-hour surgery on Wednesday night to have the stent put in before departing for North Infirmary Command, which is for high profile inmates and inmates with health issues.

An ambulance believed to be carrying Weinstein was later pictured pulling up at the prison with its emergency lights on.

Mr.Weinstein was cleared of the most serious counts of predatory sexual assault and first-degree rape but was found guilty of raping actress Jessica Mann in 2013 and forcibly performing oral sex on production assistant Mimi Haleyi in 2006.

He now faces up to 25 years in prison for the convictions relating to two women.

More than 80 women have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct, but only two have had their claims prosecuted. The ex-movie mogul is also still awaiting a case in Los Angeles.

Source: Daily Mail