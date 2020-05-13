PHOTOS: Ibrahim Gambari Arrives Presidential Villa, Announced As New CoS At FEC Meeting

Kwara State scholar, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, Today at the virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting was announced as the new Chief of Staff to Nigerian Ruler Muhammadu Buhari.

Ahead of the meeting, Gambari arrived at the presidential villa shortly before 11am on Wednesday. He was welcomed by some senior officials of the presidency including Tijani Umar, the state house permanent secretary.

As is the practice since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, the new CoS had his temperature checked, and he used hand sanitiser before being ushered into the presidential villa.

At the FEC Meeting, Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, announced Gambari’s appointment.

Professor Ibrahim Gambari present at Today’s FEC meeting.

This coming after former Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari died of Coronavirus in April.

Professor Gambari is the founder and current chairman of Savannah Center For Diplomacy, Democratic and Development (SCDDD)— an NGO and non profit organisation aimed at policy research, advocacy and training in diplomacy, democracy and development in Nigeria.

He was the Minister Of External Affairs between 1984 and 1985.

Hopefully, his experience from his previous leadership roles should set him up for the herculean task associated with the office of the CoS.