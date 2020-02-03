[PHOTOS] Insecurity, Killings: Pastor Adeboye, carrying placard, leads protest

The General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye on Sunday led millions of his church members on a prayer walk to end the spate of insecurity and killings in Nigeria.

Adeboye, who had instructed his church members all over Nigeria to observe the walk, commenced the walk from Ebute Meta to Atan Cemetery in Yaba metropolis and back.

The Christian Association of Nigeria had declared a three-day fasting and prayer to strengthen the military forces in their fight against terrorism and insurgent activities in the country.

CAN President, Dr. Samson Ayokunle, had said the exercise would end with a prayer walk yesterday, February 2.

