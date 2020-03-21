PHOTOS: Italian Man Who Brought #Covid-19 To Nigeria Has Tested Negative — Gov Sanwo-Olu Discloses

The Italian man who brought coronavirus to Nigeria, has tested negative and has been discharged from the Isolation centre of Yaba Mainland Hospital where he was quarantined and treated.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State disclosed this on his official Twitter handle, @jidesanwoolu, last night.

He also shared photos of the Italian man when he was Quarantined.

As the COVID-19 Incident Commander for Lagos, I am glad to inform you that the index case; the Italian gentleman is now negative.



Through a combined effort of Lagos, Ogun State and Fed Health Authorities, we were able to limit the transmission of the virus to a single contact.

The index patient consented to donating one unit of white blood (plasma) before he was discharged today. The blood plasma is rich in antibody proteins that target #COVID19 virus.



The white blood plasma is frozen in our Bio-bank and will be useful in handling new cases.

The EOC team was extremely happy to bid the patient farewell.



Once again, we will like to convey the enthusiasm of the team to do the very best possible in handling incidents of #COVID19.

The Italian, whose country is the worst-hit in Europe by the coronavirus outbreak, arrived on February 24 on a Turkish Airlines flight that had a connection in Istanbul, Lagos state commissioner for health, Akin Abayomi, told reporters.

After spending the night in a hotel near the airport, he arrived in the neighbouring state of Ogun on February 25 at his place of work.

Abayomi said, he stayed there until he developed a fever and body aches on the afternoon of February 26.

Health practitioners with his company then contacted biosecurity authorities, who transferred him to a containment facility in Yaba, Lagos state.

“It was very astute of the medical practitioners in that facility to keep him overnight in an isolated environment,” Abayomi said.

Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire said the infection was confirmed on February 27 by the Virology Laboratory of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, part of the Laboratory Network of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, and that “the man is now quarantined but doing well.”