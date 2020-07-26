[PHOTOS] Lagos Govt Promises 600 Buses To Aid Transportation; Showcases Road Rehabilitation Projects

Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu today reiterated his administration’s commitment to eliminate traffic gridlocks in the sprawling metropolitan city, and enable hitchfree movement.

Sanwo-Olu further hinted at a rejuvenation of the State’s transport system, promising an influx of 600 Buses into the system by August.

“To boost public transportation, we will roll out 600 buses that will service Ikorodu, Abule Egba, Ikeja and Oshodi. The buses will be deployed next month. We will also be increasing bus capacity from Ikorodu to Tafawa Balewa Square” Babajide Sanwo-Olu

In a social media statement, Sanwo-Olu revealed that what was initially known as the Lekki 2nd roundabout not only wears a new look, it also promises a considerable hitch free commute for residents who live and work in the axis.

“Work is still ongoing across the metropolis, and we are aware of all the areas that need our attention”, he said.

“We are not oblivious to the issues faced daily by Lagosians on the roads, hence the round the clock rehabilitation, upgrade and improvements of inner roads, streets, highways and major roads being carried out by Lagos State Public Works Commission”, the Governor added.

Sanwo-Olu further implored Lagosians to please cooperate with with the Government, “as we continue to make our roads and bridges safe and motorable for everyone”.

He revealed that the State government is working towards making all densely populated areas traffic free and easily accessible for all residents, with no favorable nor preferred location. “All roads, junctions, roundabouts and freeways are our responsibility”, Sanwo-Olu said.

Repair Of Adeniji Adele, Third Mainland Bridge:

Sanwo-Olu further spoke on the renovation of the Adeniji Adele end of the Third Mainland Bridge, commenting that efforts are ongoing to ensure the diversion and flow of traffic is on course.

“The repair of this bridge is long over due and I encourage motorists to cooperate with traffic officers”, he said.

“I also inspected the redesigned Allen Junction and Lekki roundabouts. I am impressed with the quality of work which will remove the usual gridlock around these areas”, he added.