PHOTOS: Lions From Kruger National Park In South Africa Hit The Roads Amid #COVID19 Lockdown

The Africa Facts Zone, on Saturday shared some shots of Lions from Kruger National Park hitting the roads just outside of Orpen Rest Camp in South Africa.

They are free to move without humans being in the way due to the coronavirus lockdown recently extended by President Cyril Ramaphosa for a further two weeks.

As of 18 April 2020, the total number of confirmed COVID19 cases in South Africa was 3034 and 52 deaths.

See breakdown below:

GAUTENG – 1101

WESTERN CAPE – 836

KWAZULU – NATAL 604

EASTERN CAPE – 270

FREE STATE – 100

LIMPOPO – 26

NORTH WEST – 24

MPUMALANGA – 25

NORTHERN CAPE – 16

UNALLOCATED – 32

Globally, over 2.5million people have been infected with the virus, while more than 90,000 people hare died.