PHOTOS: Lockdown Violators In Abuja Carrying Out Their Punishments After Being Prosecuted, Convicted By A Mobile Court

Mobile Courts have been set up and backed by extant laws to punish violators of the sit-at-home directives of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), to contain the spread of COVID19 in the FCT.
The 13 Mobile Courts are strategically located within the territory.
A Twitter User, IsaOzo Mistapha, on Sunday took to his handle, @IsaOzo, to share photos of offenders being punished, with the caption:
“Lockdown Violators In Abuja Carrying Out Their Punishments After Being Prosecuted And Convicted By A Mobile Court In Abuja Earlier Today.”
The FCT has recorded 88 cases of the virus, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).