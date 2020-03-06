Photos: Meghan Markle makes her first public appearance in Britain since she and Prince Harry announced stepping down as ‘senior royals’

Meghan Markle has made her first public appearance in the UK since she and Prince Harry made the shock announcement that they were quitting their roles as senior royals.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex beamed as they arrived in pouring rain at the annual Endeavour Fund Awards at London’s Mansion House to celebrate the sporting achievements of injured or sick servicemen and women.

Meghan arrived in a turquoise blue Victoria Beckham midi dress, while Harry wore a navy suit and tie.

All eyes were on Meghan, 38, who has not been seen in this country since she and Harry announced that they were quitting public life in early January.

Meghan presented the Celebrating Excellence Award during the event and said: “It’s very nice to be back. Its the third year I’ve had the incredible fortune of joining my husband here. It’s just the most inspiring space.

“When we were watching the [nomination] videos all the way in Canada we had the same moment of ‘how are you going to choose?’ Well, we’ve done our best.”

Meghan and Harry’s official exit as senior royals takes effect on March 31.

Below are more photos from the Duke and Duchess’s public engagement.