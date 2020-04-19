PHOTOS: Muhammad Buhari Specialist Hospital Kano, Where #COVID19 Patients Will Be Treated

Salihu Yakasai, the Special Assistant to Governor Umar Ganduje on Media and Publicity on his Twitter handle shared photos of the Muhammad Buhari Specialist Hospital, Giginyu Kano, where patients of COVID19 that have mild or no symptoms will be treated in the State

Yakasai added that those with moderate or critical cases will be treated at Kwanar Dawaki Isolation Centre.

See tweet and photos below:

Photos of Muhammad Buhari Specialist Hospital Giginyu Kano @official_mbsh where patients of Covid-19 that have mild or no symptoms will be treated in the State. While those with moderate or critical cases will be treated at Kwanar Dawaki Isolation Centre. pic.twitter.com/kq1RaQyWyu — Peacock (@dawisu) April 19, 2020

As at 10:40pm, 18th April, 2020, they were 37 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Kano State, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Nigeria has 541 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 166 deaths, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.