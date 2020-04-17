PHOTOS: Nassarawa State Govt Buys 24 Toyota Hilux Vehicles For Lawmakers Amid COVID-19 Crisis

In what appears to be a shocking move, the Nasarawa State government has reportedly presented 24 Toyota Hilux vehicles to the state lawmakers.

This was confirmed by the Speaker of Nasarawa House of Assembly, Ibrahim Abdullahi.

The 24 vehicles valued at N21 million per car were acquired as official cars for the lawmakers for a total sum of N504 million despite non-payment of some Medical and Health workers’ March salary.

Recall that Health Workers in the state, have threatened to embark on strike if the issue of salary payment is not resolved.

The acquisition of these vehicles is coming at a time when it is expected that every available fund should be channeled to improving the health system of the state.

The move has been condemned by members of the public who noted that the state was yet to acquire even a single ventilator.

Some of them did some rough calculations to arrive at claims that the cost of one Toyota Hilux Vehicle could acquire at least three ventilators.

See photos of the Toyota Hilux Vehicle.

Nassarawa state is yet to record any case of Coronavirus but they are a neighbouring state to the Federal Capital Territory which has recorded 67 cases of Coronavirus.