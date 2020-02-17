PHOTOS: NBA star Kawhi Leonard lifts first MVP award named after Kobe Bryant in the NBA All-Star Game

LA Clippers guard, Kawhi Leonard was the standout performer on Sunday night as he helped Team LeBron to victory during the NBA All-Star Game.

The 28-year-old scored 30 points and hit eight 3-pointers to lead Team LeBron to a 157-155 victory over Team Giannis, and won the first MVP award named after Kobe Bryant.

After the game, Leonard was presented with the MVP trophy three weeks after the NBA legend and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were killed when their helicopter crashed near Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 26th.

‘It’s very special,’ Leonard said. ‘Like I said, I had a relationship with him. Words can’t explain how happy I am for it. Able to put that trophy in my room, in my trophy room, and just be able to see Kobe’s name on there, it just means a lot to me. He’s a big inspiration in my life. He did a lot for me.’