PHOTOS: NCDC Trains Over 8000 Health Workers —Aims At Increasing Covid19 Frontline Responders

“We are rapidly increasing the number of frontline workers trained to respond to #COVID19 in all 36 states & FCT In the last three weeks.

"we trained over 8000 health workers, focusing on infection prevention and control #TakeResponsibility" NCDC tweeted.