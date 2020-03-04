0 comments

PHOTOS: Nigerian Ruler, Buhari swears-in new Head of Service, Folasade Yemi-Esan

Nigerian Ruler, Buhari today Wednesday March 4th, administered the oath of office on Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan as the new Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HOCSF).

Recall that last Friday February 28th, Nigerian Ruler, Buhari confirmed Yemi-Esan as Head of the Civil Service of the Federation and also approved the retirement of Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita, the immediate past Head of Service who is currently being investigated for alleged misappropriation of funds.

