0 comments

PHOTOS: NYSC Donates Safety Kits To Lagos State Govt To Support Fight Against covid19

by on April 15, 2020
 

The National Youth Service Corps(NYSC), Lagos State division has shown their support in the fight against the deadly Covid19 by donating Safety kits to the Lagos State Government.

The Lagos State Government today took to their official account to share photos of the meeting and the Safety kits donated. @followlasg tweeted;

“Safety kits donated by the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Lagos State, to the State Government to prevent COVID-19 pandemic @jidesanwoolu @drobafemihamzat @LagosSDIGR @gbenga_omo #LASG #ForAGreaterLagos #CovidLASG #LagosAgainstCovid19”

See photos below

READ  JUST IN: Garba Shehu says he tested negative for coronavirus
Breaking News, Nation

covid19

Osaherun Ighile


Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

Leave a Response 