PHOTOS: Over 100,000 People Defy #COVID19 Social Distancing Protocol In Bangladesh

Over 100,000 People defied COVID19 social distancing protocol in Bangladesh.

They reportedly attended the burial of a very popular Islamic preacher and a senior leader of the Islamist party in the district of Brahmanbaria.

This was contained in a tweet by Online Doctor, Harvey Olufunmilayo, on Monday.

She wrote:

“More than 100,000 people in Bangladesh attend the burial of a very popular Islamic preacher and a senior leader of the Islamist party in the district of Brahmanbaria.

“We would see the result of this madness in 2 weeks time. Stay tuned.”

See tweets and photos:

More than 100,000 people in Bangladesh attend the burial of a very popular Islamic preacher and a senior leader of the Islamist party in the district of Brahmanbaria.



We would see the result of this madness in 2 weeks time. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/sg5QdjXcoJ — #OurFavOnlineDoc 🛂 (@DrOlufunmilayo) April 20, 2020

According to worldometer in an updated stats, Bangladesh has recorded 2,948 confirmed cases of the virus, 101 deaths and 85 recoveries.

As of April 20, 2020, the outbreak of the coronavirus disease had been confirmed in around 210 countries.

The virus had infected 2,407,537 people worldwide, and the number of deaths had totaled 165,082 The most severely affected countries include the U.S., Italy, and Spain.