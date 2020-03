Amid the enforcement of ban on social gatherings in Lagos State, in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus, some officers of the Nigerian Police, today, paid an unannounced visit to Obalende Market and allegedly destroyed foodstuffs, as traders failed to comply with the order.

A twitter user, @Mobolaji_Breeze, disclosed this in a tweet.

See tweet:

They fucked people up today in obalende pic.twitter.com/y1Itu1LY4l — BJ (@Mobolaji_Breeze) March 28, 2020