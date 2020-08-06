PHOTOS: Police Take Over Edo State House Of Assembly Complex

Police have taken over the Edo State House of Assembly complex in Benin City, few hours after the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Yekini Idiaye was impeached by the state lawmakers.

The police said the action was taken to forestall possible attack on the facility.

Security officials stormed the complex on Thursday morning while patrol vehicles were stationed there.

It was gathered that the police took the action following a reported threat of an attack on the facility.

The police officers were led to the Assembly by a Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), Ayoola Ajala.

Those at the Assembly include operatives attached to the Police Mobile Force and Operation Thunderstorm.

Shortly after the police were deployed at the facility, personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) also arrived at the complex.

Below are photos from the Assembly: