[PHOTOS] Post Lockdown: GTB Surulere Witnesses Overcrowding

In reaction to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria, the Regime ordered an initial two-week lockdown in Lagos, Abuja and Ogun states, which was extended by a further two weeks and a final one week making it a total of five weeks of ‘sit at home’.

Last week Monday, Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari, in his broadcast, announced the easing of lockdown from Today, May 4, 2020.

Shockingly, pictures captured Today, the first day post-lockdown at Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB), Surulere in Lagos State has shown a large multitude of persons gathered at the entrance of the bank.

The Regime has granted people the freedom to get back to work and engage in other day to day activities except the reopening of schools, worship and recreational centers which encourage large gathering.

Notwithstanding, Coronavirus has not granted anyone the permission to get involved in risks that expose one to infection. The gathering seen at GTB is a terrible sight and embarrassing at best and such should be discouraged at a time like this.

See photos captured at GTB Surulere below.

This is a gross violation of the social distancing protocol and the likelihood of transmission, if a COVID-19 carrier is in their midst is as sure as the account names most (if not all) of them are looking to transact with.

Recall that Lagos is the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria and they have recorded a total number of 1107 cases. 247 persons have been discharged and 30 deaths recorded.

Social distancing at this time still remains the safest bet of not being infected. Wearing of face masks has been made compulsory by the regime. Violation of these attract prosecution by the Regime. Individuals are encouraged to comply with all the laid down directives to stay free from COVID-19.