PHOTOS| Presidential Task Force On Covid19 Inaugurates ThisDay Dome As Isolation Centre In Abuja

The presidential task force on Covid19 in Nigeria have inaugurated a new isolation centre in the Federal Capital Territory.

This was disclosed by the Personal Assistant on New Media to President Buhari , Bashir Ahmed via his twitter handle.

Bashir stated that the facility was donated by Nduka Obaigbena to support the fight against the deadly virus and the projected was also in collaboration of the Sahara foundation which happens to be an arm of the Sahara Group.

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has inaugurated ThisDay Dome in Abuja as an isolation centre. The facility was donated by Nduka Obaigbena, to support the fight against COVID-19. The project was handled in collaboration with Sahara Foundation, an arm of Sahara Group. pic.twitter.com/ZeNh03uneA — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) May 12, 2020