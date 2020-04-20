PHOTOS: South African Police Officers Nab Other Police Officers For Defying Ban On Alcohol Sales During The Lockdown

The African Facts Zone, on Saturday shared pictures of South African police officers arresting other police officers for disobeying the ban on alcohol sales during the coronavirus lockdown.

South African police officers arrest other police officers for disobeying the ban on alcohol sales during the coronavirus lockdown. pic.twitter.com/Hwtu3tu3Wg — Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) April 19, 2020

As of 18 April 2020, the total number of confirmed COVID19 cases in South Africa was 3034 and 52 deaths.

GAUTENG – 1101

WESTERN CAPE – 836

KWAZULU – NATAL 604

EASTERN CAPE – 270

FREE STATE – 100

LIMPOPO – 26

NORTH WEST – 24

MPUMALANGA – 25

NORTHERN CAPE – 16

UNALLOCATED – 32

Globally, over 2.5million people have been infected with the virus, while more than 90,000 people hare died.