PHOTOS: South African Police Officers Nab Other Police Officers For Defying Ban On Alcohol Sales During The Lockdown
The African Facts Zone, on Saturday shared pictures of South African police officers arresting other police officers for disobeying the ban on alcohol sales during the coronavirus lockdown.
As of 18 April 2020, the total number of confirmed COVID19 cases in South Africa was 3034 and 52 deaths.
GAUTENG – 1101
WESTERN CAPE – 836
KWAZULU – NATAL 604
EASTERN CAPE – 270
FREE STATE – 100
LIMPOPO – 26
NORTH WEST – 24
MPUMALANGA – 25
NORTHERN CAPE – 16
UNALLOCATED – 32
Globally, over 2.5million people have been infected with the virus, while more than 90,000 people hare died.