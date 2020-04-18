PHOTOS: Streets Empty As Kano Residents Comply With Lockdown Order

The COVID19 lockdown order in Kano State took effect from 10pm on Thursday, with residents reportedly complying with the directive.

During the total lockdown, all markets would remain closed and public gatherings banned till next Wednesday.

Only people on essential services are allowed free movement and access to designated areas, as roaming around is not tolerated.

Special Assistant on Media and Publicly to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, Salihu Yakasai shared some pictures on his Twitter handle, yesterday.

see photos below:

Glad to see that the lockdown in Kano is being adhered to. The level of compliance is very commendable and kudos to Kanawa for staying at home. The only way to end the spread of Covid-19 is through social distancing, and this can only be enforced in Kano by the lockdown. pic.twitter.com/NxOghjm3cS — Peacock (@dawisu) April 17, 2020

As at 10:10pm, on Friday, 17th April, 2020, they were 27 confirmed cases of the virus in the state, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).