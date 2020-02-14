PHOTOS: Tension in Bayelsa as APC supporters protest S’Court ruling

There is imminent chaos in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa state capital, as some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has started protesting over Thursday’s ruling of the Supreme Court that sacked Chief David Lyon as governor-elect of the state.

Several supporters of the party who gathered at the state Secretariat of APC on Friday and the popular Tombia junction, are expressing their displeasure over the judgement.

However, the protest has caused traffic in major roads in the state.

There was also a burnt fire last night to express the displeasure of the party against the judgement, though security personnel are being drafted to the scenes to forestall possible breakdown of law.

The protesters are chanting “Its only David Lyon we know, we voted for popular choice, Supreme Court can’t choose a governor for us, give us our governor, amongst others.”

The people of the state are still waiting for the INEC decision on the Supreme Court judgement.