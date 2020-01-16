Photos: X-MEN Actor Sir Patrick Stewart Shares A KISS With Best Friend

English actor, Sir Patrick Stewart stepped out for the premiere of Star Trek: Picard, at the ODEON Luxe Leicester Square in London on Wednesday.

The 79-year-old X-Men actor was joined at the event by his stunning wife Sunny Ozell, 41, and the couple took photos together on the Red Carpet. But Sir Patrick was surprised by his best friend Sir Ian McKellen, who came to support him at the event.

At one point, the pair were pictured sharing a kiss as they met on the red carpet. Sir Ian even had to go down on one knee in front of Sir Patrick, before they held hands and spoke to one another as his wife looked on.

See Photos of shared moments;