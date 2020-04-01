PHOTOS: Zamfara State Govt Rescue 57 Inmates Tied In Chains From Illegal Rehabilitation Centre

An Illegal rehabilitation centre in Gusau, Zamfara state capital was bursted on Monday and 57 inmates tied in chains were rescued.

Zamfara State Governor, Matawalle had earlier been tipped off on the existence of the center. He ordered a team of security operatives, led by the Commissioner for Special Duties, Alhaji Mohammed Saddiq Maiturare and some officials from the state Ministry for Women and Children Affairs, to visit the rehabilitation center.

There were no fewer than 57 chained inmates found in the extremely dirty and unpleasant House which was managed by Malam Iliyasu Abdullahi Gamagiwa.

On arrival, these inmates were released immediately and taken to the state remand home where they were given food to eat. Preparations have begun to rehabilitate and reunite them with their families.

The inmates are yet to be profiled to ascertain their age and where they hail from, but the Commissioner has promised to do so as soon as possible.

It was gathered that the owner of the rehabilitation centre, Mallam Abdullahi Iliyasu had been running the illegal rehabilitation center for about 30 years.

He said that parents of these inmates paid N15,700 registration fees and N10,000 monthly fees for feeding and medications.

“The duration for the rehabilitation is between three to six months after which a parent can come and pick his ward. But we don’t torture any one here, we only rehabilitate them so that they become well-mannered,” he said.

Some of the rescued inmates shared their nightmares in the house with newsmen saying that they were allowed to eat only once daily and were jam packed in a room without enough air in circulation. New inmates were welcomed with 50 lashes to the rehabilitation center.

See pictures below: