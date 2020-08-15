(PHOTOS)Amaechi, Mohammed Inspect Construction Of Ebute Metta Station

The Minister of Transportation , Rotimi Amaechi alongside Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed on Saturday inspected the ongoing construction work at the Ebute Metta railway station building and station yard in Lagos State.

Personal Assistant to the President Muhammadu Buhari on New Media, Bashir Ahmed disclosed this on his twitter handle.

He said the project is in fulfilment of the President’s commitment to rail up Nigeria.

The 158 kilometres line will link between Apapa Port and Ibadan.

Amaechi is also accompanied by Director General of the Nigerian Port Authority, Hadiza Bala Usman.