[PHOTOS]#COVID19: FCT Minister of State Ramatu Aliyu, Flags Off Palliative Items Distribution.

The Minister of State of the Federal Capital Territory Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, took to her official Twitter handle to announce the commencement of palliative items to 6 Area Councilsin the FCT

She tweeted that the distribution of the items was to cushion the effect of the lockdown order among the poorest and vulnerable in the society. The Minister stated that the first batch of items will be distributed in Abaji Area Council of the FCT

“Earlier today, I flagged off the palliative items distribution for the 6 area councils in the territory, to cushion the effect of sit-at-home order among the vulnerable ones The first batch of the palliative would commence in Abaji area council”

— Hajiya (Dr.) Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu (@DrRamatuAliyu) April 17, 2020

Pictures showcase a truck load of bags of rice and condiments been taking to the Abaji area council. The State Minister appealed to residents of Abaji to support the FCT administration in order ensure a success Distribution of these items.

“A truck load of 25,000 condiments and 25,000 bags of rice would be taken to Abaji for onward distribution to the vulnerable in rural communities I want to appeal to residents to support the FCT administration to ensure that the exercise succeed #staysafe. Dr RTA” Aliyu tweeted.

17.4.2020 pic.twitter.com/5DRwIRpaQp — Hajiya (Dr.) Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu (@DrRamatuAliyu) April 17, 2020

