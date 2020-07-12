[Photos]Ogun Govt. Commences Repair Of Dilapidated Roads, Drainages

The Ogun State Government, under the leadership of Dapo Abiodun on Saturday revealed plans towards providing durable drainage by extending the ongoing construction work on the Panseke-Adigbe Road in Abeokuta, to reach the popular Opako Bridge along Obada Road.
“This is in order to put a permanent stop to the perennial destruction of the retaining walls on the busy bridge, due to the lack of proper drainage”, the State Governor disclosed.
Photos show the terrible state of the road and the blocked drainage, particularly emphasized due to heavy rains in the area.
The Ogun State Government intimated that the original Panseke-Adigbe Road project contract started with the past administration, but was abandoned when the road was 500-metre short, with the intent to stop the new road around Alowonle area.
However, in a swift reaction, the current Administration of Governor Abiodun said it is working with contractors handling the ongoing project towards extending drainage to the bridge, to ensuy proper flow and channeling of water, especially during the rains which have currently destroyed the approach to the bridge, even as the bridge itself remains intact.
As at Saturday afternoon, engineers were at the bridge with excavators to put washed off materials back in place so that the road may become motorable, pending the time when drainage work must have reached the site.
The State Government pleaded with road users and residents to cooperate with engineers on site, as the construction continues.