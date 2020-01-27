Pictures of Nine victims of Kobe Bryant helicopter crash revealed

Teenage basketball teammates of Kobe Bryant’s daughter Gianna were among nine killed in the tragic helicopter crash in California on Sunday. Police have not yet released the names of those on board but relatives have confirmed the deaths in tributes to their loved ones. Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, 56, his teenage daughter Alyssa and wife Keri were killed as well as Christina Mauser, a basketball coach at Bryant’s Mamba Academy. Sarah Chester and her teen daughter Payton are also said to have died when the Sikorsky S-76 crashed and burst into flames. Pilot Ara Zobayan was also killed in the incident. It is understood the group was flying to the Mamba Academy in Thousand Oaks, California, for basketball practice. LA Lakers legend Bryant, 41, was expected to coach the practice session, with Gianna, 13, and her teen teammates ready to play.