Pierre Nkurunziza’s Mother, Domtillie Minani Passes On A day After The Burundi President’s Shocking Death

Burundi outgoing President (late) Pierre Nkurunziza’s mother Domtillie Minani has passed on.

According to the Africa Facts Zone, President Nkurunziza’s sister and wife are still admitted at different hospitals.

The wife, Denise Bucumi is hospitalised at Aga Khan hospital Nairobi, receiving treatment for Covid-19

Reports indicate that the President-elect Evariste is admitted at Bumureki Hospital in the capital Bujumbura and the Speaker who is to take over also sick.

In a statement on Tuesday, the government said Nkurunziza had died of heart failure.

It came just weeks before the president was meant to hand over power to political ally Evariste Ndayishimiye, the winner of last month’s presidential election, bringing down the curtain on a 15-year reign whose latter part was marked by political violence and increasing criticism over the government’s response to dissent.

“The outgoing president was taken ill on Saturday afternoon after attending a volleyball match,” says Burundi State House.