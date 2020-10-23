Pillar Of Support For #EndSARS Protest: Feminist Coalition Stops Receiving Donations, Distributes Remaining Balance To Related Causes

Feminist Coalition, a non-governmental organization originally created to push for gender equality in Nigeria, has stopped accepting donations for the #EndSARS protests.

This is coming after President Muhammadu Buhari, in a nationwide broadcast, suspended the ongoing protests against police brutality in Nigeria.

In a statement posted on its verified Twitter handle, the coalition said it received cash totaling N87.4million, and disbursed N60.4million.

The funds were disbursed to support the protests with hospital bills for injured protesters, food, water, first aid supplies, and more.

However, the organization said the remaining funds will now be channeled through some initiative/organizations.

A statement from The Feminist Coalition. October 22nd, 2020. pic.twitter.com/MG6deijfdG — feministcoalition (@feminist_co) October 22, 2020