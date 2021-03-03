Pipeline Vandalization: NSCDC Arrests 50 In Imo

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Imo has apprehended 50 people for vandalizing pipeline in the state.

The development was made known in Owerri on Tuesday by the Commandant of the corps in the state, Danjuma Elisha.

He said petroleum pipeline vandalism is a plague that has adversely affected Nigeria’s economy.

According to him, “Every effort must be made to ensure that the nation’s economy remains in firm protection.

“Under my supervision, we have arrested 50 petroleum pipeline vandals.

“Pipeline vandalism is a menace and must be stopped before it cripples the national economy further.

He continued that the Command will try its possible best to ensure that this issue is contained.