Pirates Attack Turkish Cargo Ship, kill 1, Abduct 15 Crew Members

Pirates on Sunday attacked a Turkish cargo ship off the West African coast, killed one, and kidnapped 15 sailors.

Confirming the incident, Turkey’s Maritime Directorate revealed that the crew initially locked themselves in a safe area but the pirates gained entry after trying for six hours. As they struggled, one crew member aboard the M/V Mozart died.

Meanwhile, Turkish media identified the deceased as engineer Farman Ismayilov of Azerbaijan.

On their part, State-run Anadolu news agency reported that after carting away most of the crew on Saturday, the pirates left the ship in the Gulf of Guinea with three sailors aboard.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has after contacting the sailors aboard, issued order for recovery of the crew.