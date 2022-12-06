Plagiarism: A Beginner’s Guide to Write SEO-Friendly Content

SEO – Search Engine Optimization is a crucial part of digital marketing. It is prominent in ranking websites, blogs, or articles in search engines. Individuals and businesses who want to attain organic growth rely on SEO factors. Though SEO is a combination of multiple elements, content makes the most of it. SEO content should adhere to search engine algorithms and guidelines. So, every digital marketer strives to maintain the balance between writing content for users and optimizing it for search engines as well.

SEO content writing is a vast process that includes several tasks to be completed. In order to ease the process, writers leverage proven techniques and authentic tools. For instance, they make use of a free plagiarism checker to avoid duplicates in content and make it unique. Similarly, there are a plethora of tips, tricks, and strategies to simplify SEO content writing. Keep reading! This article will guide you through the essential information you need to know about writing SEO-friendly content.

Know All About SEO Factors

Before diving into content creation, you should have a clear understanding of search engine optimization. Search engine algorithms are ever-evolving, and so are the SEO ranking factors. However, you should be clear about the ideal strategies to beat the competition and rank high on search engines. Some of the common SEO content factors you need to consider are

Keyword

Length of the article

High-quality content

Visual assets

Internal links or backlinks

URL of the blog or website

Meta title and meta description

Brainstorm Topic Ideas

Once you are well-versed with the basics of SEO, look out for various resources to pick topic ideas. First, think of your business goal that you want to achieve through content. Then, do market research, learn more about your niche, and analyze your audiences.

Set a specific target audience you want to reach and take your content in front of them. This greatly helps you to write appropriate content that suits your audience and fulfills your objectives.

Writing and sharing content on random topics might not bring the result that you expect. If you want to attain a certain goal through your content, you should select the right topics that interest your audience.

Conduct Keyword Research

The main objective of writing SEO content is to provide relevant information to the users intended with related queries. Therefore, it is possible only when content is embedded with suitable keywords to resonate with the search engines.

So the first and foremost step that you need to do is to research relevant keywords that enrich your content. You’re not alone! There are a plethora of online tools, such as Google Keyword Planner, that helps you to find the right keywords. In addition, it is a good idea to add primary keywords that have a high search volume. This way, you can increase traffic to your website and expand your audience circle.

Create Content Plan & Structure

Now you have a topic and set of keywords ready to use. Next, it’s time to plan content structure and strategies to take your goals forward in the right direction. Without a perfect plan, you need to struggle a lot to bring out the expected results.

Decide the length of your content, what kind of tone you want to write and how you can hook readers. Generally, Google prefers long-form content. The minimum length of content should be between 300 to 500 words. And optimal length for SEO-based content is 2000 words. So plan your content accordingly.

Keep in mind that your content should include an introduction, body of content, and conclusion. In addition, the main content can have many sub-topics that clearly convey the information you need to share with your readers.

Write Meta Details

Meta details matter more for indexing your content on search engines. It consists of Meta keywords, meta titles, and meta descriptions. The title should not exceed 60 characters, and the description should be 160 characters or below. Since meta details appear first, it should be in such a way that it encourages users to make click on your content. And don’t forget to insert a keyword in the description.

Craft High-Quality Content

And here comes the climax of SEO content writing! If you put all your efforts into other factors and fail to give your best in content, you may lose everything. So, concentrate on writing high-quality pieces of content and make it perfect for search engines as well as users.

Spend a decent amount of time, set a peaceful environment, and start curating content that showcases you or your brand personality. Add a captivating title, engaging content, suitable subheadings, and a convincing end line. Further enhance your content by making proper alignment, adding bullet points, highlighting essential texts, changing font style, and so on.

Remember that Google doesn’t consider content created by bots or AI tools. So, it is necessary to craft human-readable content.

Check the Correctness of Content

Hold on! Your task is not yet over once the content is written. After crafting pieces of content, you should check its correctness and uniqueness to make sure it goes well with search engines. Don't worry! You can leverage online grammar-checking tools to detect common grammatical errors, punctuation mistakes, and others. On the other hand, utilize plagiarism checker tools to detect duplicate content and tweak the changes.

Add Additional Elements

If your content is ready to publish, enrich its value by blending visual assets such as images, infographics, checklists, GIFs, and short videos that explain your content in a better way. Besides, search for internal or external links to drive more traffic than before and include only the authentic ones in your content. These efforts will rank your page higher on the search engine results page.

The Bottom Line

Anyone can write content in a random manner. But optimizing it for search engines requires plenty of skills, time, and effort.

If you implement the strategies explained above, you will receive valuable SEO-friendly content, and your page rank will increase on search engines for sure. So without stopping right here, keep learning the latest techniques and updates to improve your SEO score.

Good luck!