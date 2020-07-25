Plane Crash Claim Lives Of Two Swiss, Two Austrians

Four dies as plane crashes in the picturesque area, close to the Gletscherspitze peak in Southern Swiss canton of Wallis on Saturday.

Giving confirmation to the incident through a statement, a regional police officer in Wallis, said that the plane came crashing at an altitude of over 3,000 meters.

According to him, the crash claimed the lives of two Swiss aged 50 and 56 and two Austrian Nationals, aged 46 and 50 respectively.

The Police in Wallis also revealed that, “the moment them plane came crashing, a witness that saw the incident immediately called and reported. few minutes later, the same person called to say that smoke can be seen rising from the site”.

“Firefighters and rescue workers rushed to the crash scene, only to discover that all four persons two Swiss and two Austrians that boarded the plane died as a result of the crash”, they stated.

The police further said that they are working together with the Swiss Transportation Safety Investigation Board to investigate meticulously into the cause of the crash.