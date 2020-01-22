Plateau ex-commisioner’s daughter kidnapped

The PRO of the Plateau State Police Command, Mr Mathias Tyopev, on Tuesday confirmed the abduction of the daughter of a former Commissioner for Tourism in the state, Mr Peter Mwadkon a by gunmen.

The gunmen attacked their family house in Kwata community in the Jos South Local Government Area of the state.

Mathias said, “Yes, we got the report of the gunmen attack in Kwata community. We are working with the family to secure the girl that was taken away during the attack.”

Breaking Times gathered on Tuesday that the daughter of the former commissioner, Christie Peter, was kidnapped by the gunmen at her sister’s house on Tuesday.

The gunmen, who stormed the community around 2am, reportedly broken into their house and abducted the 26-year-old graduate of the Ahmadu Bello University Zaria.

A member of the community, Mr Emmanuel Choji, who lamented the incident said the abductors had made contact with the family members and demanded N5m.

Choji said, “We are still in shock over the incident. This kind of thing should not be allowed to continue. How can gunmen arrive in a community and start shooting at residents without anything done to stop them?

“What happened in this case was that they just arrived at the community around 2am on Tuesday. They broke into their house and whisked the young girl away.

“It was a boy that the gunmen initially kidnapped but they were later heard arguing among themselves that they were sent to take a lady and not a boy. That’s how the girl became a victim of their evil exploits. And I heard that they have made contact with the family after taking the girl away and demanded N5m.”