Playing video games is useful for improving memory

Lahore ( The breaking times – November 30, 2021 – Arshad Farooq Butt ) Usually it is said that video games are not useful for the mental development and the children tend to addict the game they are playing.

But in a recent survey it is claimed that playing video games help the children to improve their memory in their childhood. The survey has been conducted by an NGO in Spain.

Open University of Catalonia has conducted the survey and revealed their findings that quitting video games can be harmful and ends up various changes in brain growth.

In the survey, 27 students observed and it proved that those who continued playing games performed better in high school education and passed memory tests. While others who quitted the games were confused.

The research also shows that those children who quitted playing games after some time, they did not enjoy the great mental health and peace of mind.

However, it is not suggested that parents should leave the children free while playing games, as some games are very dangerous for health and mental growth.