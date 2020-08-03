“Please Disregard Rumors, We Are Not Leaving Nigeria” – ShopRite

Responding to the much proliferated news about leaving the Country, ShopRite Nigeria has recently disprove of the information, saying that they are mere rumors and not true.

The Country’s Director for Chastex Consult, Ini Archibong gave confirmation to this by saying, “ShopRite is going nowhere”.

In his words, “who will suddenly decamp, close shop and forgets over $30billion investment? We just became available to investors from Nigeria, that is why it makes no sense to leave now”.

“Investors in the country have been issued the fortuity of becoming part of us, so that collectively, we will be able to expand ShopRite’s reach, and in the process, make it available to diverse geographical locations”, he explained.

Director Archibong stressed, “I am trying as much as I can to inform the people I see around me and beyond. The truth is people should calm their nerves, because the information about leaving the country are false, and shouldn’t be believed”.

It all went down after a memo outlet that circulated round the country, said the retail outlet are making considerations to sell majority of its stake in its supermarkets Nigeria.

Contained in the report, “the retailer in Nigerian market is struggling right after some South African owned retailer shop made exit from Nigerian market”.