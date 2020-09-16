“Please Rest While I Think Of Ways To Repay Your Loyalty, Support” – Prince Says As He Rejects Gofundme Set Up By Fans After Eviction

Evicted Big Brother Naija, Housemate, Prince declined a Gofundme account set up by Nigerians meant for his desired dream of owning a salon.

His fans showed support by opening a Gofundme account right after he was evicted, Prince however rejected the gesture and asked them to instead pray for him.

Giving reasons for the rejection via his Instagram page, Prince said the economy is unfriendly and at such, his fans should instead save the money and use it for other purposes.

In his words, “my Royal Army, I appreciate the love you have all be showing right from day one till this very moment.

On hearing about the Gofundme account, I was perplexed and touched by the benevolent gesture from my fans. However, we all know these are trying times for everyone.

“You all should now rest, as I think of ways to repay your loyalty and support. My Royal Army should instead save their money.

“Hopefully my dream of owning a salon will come to fruition as I have some investors that would bring my dream to reality”, he added.