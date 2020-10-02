Please Review Nigeria’s Security Apparatus – TMC Tells Buhari

The Muslim Congress, Lagos Chapter (TMC), has implored President Muhammadu Buhari to take review at the security strategy of the Country which has been breached on several occasions, as new ideas to needed to drive further peace and stability.

The group Head, Alhaji Mikail Animashaun made the disclosure during a press briefing of its annual programme titled TMC (Lagos) Annual State Week (TASW).

while condemning the attack on the convoy of Bornu State Governor, Babagana Zulum; the group head advised that it was high time the security strategy of the country gets reviewed.

“We cannot continue dwelling in past ways and method of fighting terrorism, it is time to implement new strategies and ideas that will bring forth rapid results.

Animashaun said that part of activity included in the programme is a special prayer for the Nation in central mosques found in the state.

He explained that the idea for initiating the programme is to put forward needed solutions to Nigerians affected since the COVID-19 virus broke out.

The virus while some suffered, it presented opportunities to some.