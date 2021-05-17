Plot to Impeach Senate President, Ahmad Lawan Thickens

The rumors and plots to impeach Ahmad Lawan, the President of the Nigerian Senate heightened as Sergius Ogun, a member of the House of Representatives joins the league of Nigerians calling for the impeachment of the seemingly “Rubber Stamp’ leader of the Senate.

Ogun while speaking on an Arise TV interview on Monday morning, described the chastisement of Southern Governors by the Senate President over their decision to ban Open Grazing in the Southern States as disgraceful.

He said; “For him to be talking to governors representing a section of the country like that, he’s not fit to be the Senate president, and I strongly believe that the senators from the south will do something about it this week. I think he should go, and I think the process has started,” he said.

Lawan had condemned the call by the southern governors for a restructuring of the nation, suggesting that it was wrong for elected leaders to champion such movement.

He said this last week at an interview with State House correspondents after the Eid-Mubarak prayers held at the Presidential Villa.

“I believe that as leaders, especially those of us who are elected into office should not be at the forefront of calling for this kind of thing. Because even if you are a governor, you are supposed to be working hard in your state to ensure that this restructuring you are calling for at federal level, you have done it in your state as well,” he said.

In a related development, Pan Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has blasted Ahmed Lawan, the President of the Nigerian Senate over his comments following the resolutions of Southern Governors as “affirmative evidence that the Senator is a rubber stamp of the presidency and biased umpire.”

The apex Igbo organization said Lawan deserved to be impeached without further delay.

Ahmed Lawan recently opposed the resolution of Southern Governors to ban open grazing in the South of Nigeria.

Okechukwu Isiguzoro, the Secretary General of the group said, “Senate President, Ahmed Lawan’s inflammatory comments on restructuring has bestowed on him the award of ‘most unpopular and rubber stamp’ Senate President in the history of the Senate, who stood against collective liberties and yearnings of Nigerians to re-address the faulty system and structural imbalance of the country”.

“Lawan and co travellers were caught unawares by the call for change of status quo which the North had benefited from and shortchanged people of the south.

“The call for restructuring and ban of open grazing was bitter pills for the North to swallow, and opposition against the southern Governors resolutions reinforced our belief and suspicions that the North like the manner they destroyed the reports of 2014 Constitutional conference, will leave no stone unturned to frustrate the move to restructure Nigeria, for sinister economic reasons, unhealthy dominance and parochial policies against the south.”

He added that “Senator Ahmed Lawan has squandered the goodwill of Nigerians and ought to relinquish his position as President of the Senate by resigning honourably, having made nepostic comments capable of creating disaffection among Nigerians.