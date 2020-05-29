Plot Twist: “Late Floyd And Officer Chauvin Worked Together For Seventeen Years”—(Video)

The Vice President of the Minneapolis City Council Andrea Jenkins has made a shocking revelation that has taken speculations on the Floyd murder into deeper waters.
According to Jenkins in a video interview this morning , George Floyd and Officer Chauvin worked at the same restaurant together for seventeen years.
“They were coworkers for a very long time”, she said. The Vice President revealed that they were both bouncers at a neighborhood restaurant, and came into close contact with each other on a very regular basis.
As the story unfolds, social media reactions express shock at the news, with hints of a deeper grudge than an arrest for cashing a bad check— as earlier thought.