PMB Arrives Daura On A 4-day Official Visit

The President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari has arrived his hometown, Daura on a four-day official visit.

The President was welcomed on arrival at the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua International Airport, Katsina by the Governor, Hon. Aminu Bello Masari, the Deputy Governor, among others.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, in a statement said, the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Faruk Umar Faruk, led District Heads and traditional title holders to receive the President at the Helipad.

The statement in part reads, “In the course of his stay in Daura, he is expected to, among other engagements, participate in the All Progressives Party, APC membership registration and revalidation exercise”.

” The President considers this exercise as a very important one for the nation’s democracy and its yearning for good leadership as a requirement of the process of nation building”.

Continuing, President Buhari urged “all good people,” not only to speak but to rise up and “get involved in the task of improving their society,” adding that “for most citizens, their greatest weapon is their vote. Register now for your Party and register when the time comes for elections”.