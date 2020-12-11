PMB Blows Hot Against Pressure Groups

By Adejumo Enock

The President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari has threatened to deal any pressure group making any demands that threatens the corporate existence of the country.

The Presidential Spokesperson Garba Shehu made this disclosure via the verified twitter account @GarShehu

According to him, “The Presidency responds to the recurring threats to the corporate existence of the country with factions giving specific timelines for the President to do one thing or another or else, in their language, “the nation will break up”.

“This is to warn that such unpatriotic outbursts are both unhelpful and unwarranted as this government will not succumb to threats and take any decision out of pressure at a time when the nation’s full attention is needed to deal with the security challenges facing it at a time of the Covid-19 health crisis”.

He added that President Muhammadu Buhari’s led administration will not take any decision against the interest of 200 million NIgerians, who are the President’s first responsibility under the constitution, out of fear or threats especially in this hour of health crisis.

Furthermore, He said that, “The President as an elected leader under this constitution will continue to work with patriotic Nigerians, through and in line with the Parliamentary processes to finding solutions to structural and other impediments to the growth and wellbeing of the nation and its people”.