PMB Commiserates With Media Industry Over Death of Ogunsanwo

By Adejumo Enock
The President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari has Commiserated with the family of late Sunday Times editor and celebrated editor, Mr. Gbolabo Ogunsanwo
Buhari in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, said that the dead journalist has left his footprints in the sands of time.
Ogunsanwo who died on Friday after a brief illness was the first editor to hit one million copies in sales per edition.
According to the statement, Buhari said “with the height to which the deceased took Sunday Times in the 1970s, printing an unprecedented one million copies per week, he left his footprints on the sands of time.
He added that the late Columnist would also be remembered for his weekly column, which was full of wisdom, wit, humour, and pointed the way to a better nation.
Furthermore, Buhari prays that the soul of Ogunsanwo would rest in peace.