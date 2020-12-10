PMB Congratulates President Akufo-Addo On Re-Election

By Adejumo Enock

The President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari has Congratulated the president elect of Ghana on his re-election for a second term in office.

Buhari also commended the people of Ghana on the successful Conclusion of the presidential and parliamentary election.

Buhari in his statement via his verified twitter account @MBuhari on Thursday said, the re-election of Akufo-Addo furter proofs that constitutional democracy has come to stay in West Africa.

According to him, Nigeria and Ghana share close historical and cultural ties.

Buhari added that he is looking forward to working with President Akufo-Addo to realise “our shared goals of peace, security and prosperity for our citizens and for the entire ECOWAS community”.

Further, the Nigerian President wished President Akufo-Addo a successful new tenure, peace an stability on behalf of the government and the people of Nigeria. Also he wished for an improved relations between Nigeria and Ghana.

See Tweets Below:

