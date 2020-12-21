PMB Describes Late NIPSS DG, As An Intellectual Colossus

By Adejumo Enock

The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the death of Prof. Habu Galadima, the Director General National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, NIPSS.

Buhari described the Late Galadima as an intellectual colossus who stood tall in field of scholarship and knowledge.

The President’s Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu disclosed this via his verified twitter account @GarShehu on Sunday.

According to him, “President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the death of Prof. Habu Galadima, the Director General, National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), describing him as an intellectual colossus who stood tall in the field of scholarship and knowledge”.

“Galadima was an eloquent and remarkable intellectual whose contributions to scholarship were vast & remarkable, & Nigeria will continue to remember him for these contributions,” the President said while commiserating w/ his family, friends, the govt. & people of Nasarawa State”.

Shehu stated, “President Buhari added that “with the death Galadima, NIPPS and Nigeria at large has lost one of the best DGs ever appointed to head the institute”.

“He prayed to Allah to forgive the soul of the departed and reward his good deeds with Al Jannah”. The Presidential Aide stated.